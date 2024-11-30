The new house at Piha in the early morning. Photo / Michael Craig
A new ‘bunker house’ at Piha by architect Chris Tate is turning heads for its unorthodox design.
The black box-like structure has been built on a site next door to the Piha Surf Life Saving Club and stands out for its brutalist design, perched on a V-shaped concrete plinth witha single slot window facing the ocean.
Tate, renowned for his unusual designs, indicated plans responded to the client’s brief.
“The design has been driven by the need to provide privacy for the occupants while framing the views with the bunker-like ‘slot’. The house is constructed in sand, which has created an engineering masterpiece,” Tate’s website says.
Construction of the home had taken several years, people in the area said.
Others expressed surprise.
“In the case of a zombie apocalypse, just lift the stairs, sit down, open a beer and relax,” said one person.
Another was taken aback at how the house sits above the land: “Where do you have the BBQ? Where are the decks?” he asked.
One man said he expected homes to fit more into the landscape than the ‘bunker house’ and disapproved of the design being so different to the buildings surrounding it.
Although Piha had some eye-catching modern new homes, these had a strong connection between the interiors and the landscape, he said.
A construction specialist praised the design for the challenge it posed and explained how it had been built.
He called it “very cool. The V is made with in-situ concrete poured on site as opposed to precast and has been poured in two halves. The V will be supported with a concrete ground beam hidden underground and then piles under that, all heavily reinforced”.
Urbis magazine published an interview with Tate and featured a photo of foundations for the bunker house, showing the huge V with reinforcing steel protruding through the top.
An older small, more traditional weatherboard Kiwi bach stood on the site, its garage tucked down the drive to the back.
A picture window faced the ocean, with a lean-to at the back.
Tate describes himself as designing buildings of outstanding and unique modernity.
“Each of his designs is as individual and daring as his imagination will go, statements that create a lasting impression on the world,” his online content says.
The bunker house is not the only structure to turn heads at Piha lately.
Last November, Crosson Architects’ North Piha surf lifeguard tower won a Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects national award, praised for its robust, concrete utilitarian structure.
The architects were praised for their use of black oxide precast circular concrete pipe sections, which were stacked to brace against the wind and make a strong visual statement at the black-sand beach.
“A very functional and safe spiral staircase leads to the cantilevered watch house, its operable ribbon windows like a pair of wrap-around westie sunglasses providing views up and down North Piha’s rugged surf coast,” said the jurors, headed by Dave Strachan.
That North Piha tower was a finalist in last year’s World Architecture Festival in Lisbon, a finalist in the Concrete NZ Nauhria Awards, a winner in the Architectural Concrete Award, and won a local award from the institute for the Auckland area last year
“The brief was for a robust, low-maintenance building that would withstand the severe North Piha coastal environment. It needed to provide accommodation for four lifeguards with excellent visibility along the beach – a building that was functional and responded to its context,” Crossons said.
Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.