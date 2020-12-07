PGG Wrightson upgrades earnings outlook, sees 10cps div

PGG Wrightson expects to see a big lift in its annual earnings after a strong first five months of trading. Photo / File

Shares in PGG Wrightson (PGW) rallied sharply after the company upgraded its operating earnings outlook on the back of a strong first five months of trading.

The rural services group also said its interim dividend would not be less than 10 cents a share.

After 30 minutes of trade, PGW shares were up 18c or 6.25 per cent, at $3.06.

"Based on our current assessment, the board considers that PGW is well placed to deliver an operating EBITDA result of around $57 million, or around $35m excluding the impact of the new lease accounting standard NZ IFRS 16," PGW said.

Achievement of a result at this level would represent a 27 per cent improvement on the prior year on a NZ IFRS 16 inclusive basis, or about 50 per cent improvement excluding the standard.

"We have seen strong demand in our Rural Supplies and Fruitfed Supplies retail businesses over the crucial spring period," chief executive Stephen Guerin said.

Livestock trading volumes had been healthy with good saleyard throughput.

"There has also been renewed activity in the rural and lifestyle real estate sectors with robust buyer interest," he said.

"While there is a further seven months to run in the financial year, and a degree of unpredictability in global markets remains with the ongoing pandemic and other geopolitical factors at play, we are very pleased with how PGW is tracking year to date and optimistic about our prospects," he said.

The company would provide a further update at its half-year results in February next year.

"While a decision on the interim dividend would not be made until the release of PGW's half-year results, it is the expectation of the board that an interim dividend of not less than 10 cents per share will be declared based on our strong trading performance," Guerin said.

In year to June 30, PGW reported operating EBITDA of $45.2m, excluding IFRS 16.

The company's net profit came to $7.8m.