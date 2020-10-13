Website of the Year

Petition targeting Murdoch swamps Australian parliament's website

5 minutes to read

Protestors staged a "lie-in" outside the offices of News Corp Australia in January. Photo / Getty Images

New York Times
By: Isabella Kwai

More than 200,000 people signed a petition drawn up by a former prime minister calling for an examination of Rupert Murdoch's media empire in Australia.

Most Australians would probably not choose to spend their weekends

