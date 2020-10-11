Website of the Year

James Murdoch chooses a 'cleaner slate' over family's media empire

James Murdoch in the Georgetown neighbourhood of Washington. Photo / Jared Soares, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Maureen Dowd

As we sat down to lunch in my garden, I mentioned to James Murdoch that I've been reading a lot of classical plays lately and a popular theme is the rancorous battle between two brothers

