He told Nadine Higgins on The Prosperity Project podcast that while his content is designed to be fun, you have to take it seriously to turn it into a career.

“You have to approach it like a professional job. This is not a just a side gig that you can do fulltime. You have to be really determined about your goals, you’ve gotta have a bit of a schedule. I’ve invested a lot of money and time.”

Sewell says monetising a large following is more difficult for those with New Zealand-based TikTok accounts, as the company doesn’t offer its Creator Fund here.

TikTok star Julian Sewell.

“TikTok offers creators over a certain follower account - I dunno what it is - but if each video of theirs gets more than a certain number of views, they get awarded a bit of cash, essentially.”

Brand deals are how he’s turned his huge following into enough income to make it his fulltime job – and the money is much better overseas.

“A lot of people actually go, what an interesting time, Julian, to be moving to the United States. But ... it’s because I get a lot more money in the United States versus if I was a content creator in New Zealand.”

His social media fame has also proved helpful when trying to expand his career into other avenues.

“I can get like the chance to audition for big things versus if I didn’t have this following, I would not.”

Julian says the number of people who tell him his videos brighten their day amid tough times makes the hard work feel worthwhile.

“People are like, ‘I’m going through chemo at the moment’, or ‘I just lost my partner to cancer’ ... and it’s nice because it kind of makes me go, okay, well what I do isn’t meaningless.”