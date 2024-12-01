“It’s also going to create a really fun experience within the platform where your digital vault that you can view is going to start adding and you’re going to almost start curating what’s in your vault within the app.”
The bars users purchase shares of are stored in Wellington with New Zealand Vaults, the oldest treasury-grade vault in New Zealand.
It was formerly a BNZ bank vault but now operates as a private and highly secure storage area for some of the wealthiest New Zealanders.
Maclachlan confirmed there was more than a million dollars in gold currently in the vault.
He believes having a physical asset to invest in provides a different experience for investors, particularly those who are investing for the first time or those unfamiliar with the inner workings of traditional stock markets.
This is especially true when considering investors are able to go and see the bars themselves, with permission.
It’s also a key differentiator compared to the likes of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
“If you look at where gold was trading in the 1970s compared to where it is now and you zoom out from that approach, you see how gold operates and why it’s used as an asset to diversify your portfolio.”
“I think the beauty of Goldie’s platform is that in the uncertainty of what’s happening next, this thing’s real, it’s just there no matter what happens, it’s still sitting in a vault in Wellington.”
Goldie has ensured that users can trade gold at the same price per gram as traditional gold investors pay for a one-kilogram bar, with investors able to get shares for as little as $10.
The platform also only deals in investment-grade gold bullion that is 99.9% purity, with Maclachlan confirming silver will be of the same quality.