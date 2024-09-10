Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Dairy industry sweetheart Tatua to double production in biggest investment yet

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Top milk price payer Tatua has just 101 shareholders and a waiting list to join.

Top milk price payer Tatua has just 101 shareholders and a waiting list to join.

An $85 million cream products expansion by blue chip dairy payout company Tatua will create around 40 new jobs for the Waikato economy.

The farmer-owned co-operative will double the capacity of its cream-based consumer and food service production with the development now rising at Tatuanui in eastern Waikato, said chief

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment