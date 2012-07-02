Crafar farm deal held up, Appeal Court hearing told

Sir Michael Fay. Photo / File

Chinese company Shanghai Pengxin has yet to complete the purchase of the Crafar farms, the Court of Appeal was told yesterday as the latest Sir Michael Fay-led legal challenge to the acquisition was heard in Wellington.

The Independent Crafar Farms Purchase Group which competed against Shanghai Pengxin to buy the 16 farms from receivers but lost out, is challenging the Overseas Investment Office's recommendation to approve the deal which was later signed off on by Land Information Minister Maurice Williamson and associate Finance Minister Jonathan Coleman.

The group's legal counsel Alan Galbraith, QC, said the OIO erred in deciding that Shanghai Pengxin's partnership with state-owned Landcorp - which will run the farms - satisfied the Overseas Investment Act's requirement for relevant experience.

But while Shanghai Pengxin's spokesman Cedric Allen recently refused to confirm whether the purchase of the farms had gone through, the court was yesterday told the transaction was on hold pending the outcome of the appeal.

Mr Galbraith told the court the focus of the OIO's appraisal of Shanghai Pengxin's relevant experience and acumen should be on the man in ultimate control of the corporation, billionaire Jiang Zhaobai.