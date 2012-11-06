Wheeler warns against credit growth (+video)

Reserve Bank governor Graeme Wheeler has warned excessive credit growth may trip up New Zealand's economic rebalancing and has singled out agricultural debt as being uncomfortably high in the latest financial stability report.
Credit growth is necessary to stoke economic activity, but if it goes too fast it could increase the country's vulnerability to international shocks and heighten housing market imbalances, Wheeler said.
Households have generally cut back their debt levels as the economy shifts toward increased private savings. Still, agricultural debt has picked up to an annual pace of growth of 4.5 per cent from the start of the year and the sector is vulnerable at elevated levels.
"Household debt remains at relatively high levels, with many borrowers still vulnerable, especially to any correction in house prices," Wheeler said in a statement in Wellington. "Leverage in parts of the agriculture sector also remains high, leaving the sector exposed to a fall in export prices."
The twice-yearly financial stability report updates the central bank's view on the health of the country's finance sector, and comes after new governor Wheeler's first monetary policy review last month where he kept the official cash rate at 2.5 per cent.