Business confidence drops 9 per cent

New Zealand business confidence extended its slide from a record high to a third month, in the face of rising interest rates, declining dairy prices and a persistently high kiwi dollar.

A net 53.5 per cent of firms are optimistic about general business conditions this month, down from 64.8 per cent in April and a 20-year high of 70.8 per cent in February, according to the ANZ Business Outlook survey.

"Economic momentum is clearly easing," said Cameron Bagrie, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand. "All up, it's of little surprise to see most survey indicators nudging lower but still well north of 'average', implying we're still in an economic sweet-spot."

Agriculture was the most pessimistic sector, dropping 12 points to 30.6 per cent, which may in part be driven by a drop in prices for global dairy products.

Dairy prices fell to a new 15-month low in the latest GlobalDairyTrade auction last week, after spiking up in early 2013. Dairy is New Zealand's largest export, making up 30 per cent of goods headed offshore. This morning, Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's largest dairy exporter, forecast a 17 per cent drop in its milk payout for 2014/2015.