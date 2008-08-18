$500k to invest in rural fund

"However, many of the companies servicing this sector are now financially challenged to keep up with their customers and fund their own growth. Additionally, many owners require additional strategic or operational skills to deliver on the potential available to them."

New Zealand's rural heartland was an opportunity overlooked by most traditional investors, Mollard said.

"The central North Island has a number of strong, attractive businesses across a range of industries, however they have been under the radar to Wellington, Auckland and Australian-based private equity firms," he said.

Central Capital Management chief executive Rory MacGillycuddy said it was not specifically an agricultural or primary sector fund but typically the companies within the region serviced that sector. "So it could well be agricultural supplies or services into the sector but we're specifically excluding property, retail and hospitality."

Target investment companies could include firms that provide services to factories, machinery manufacturers and technology providers.

The fund would invest between about $2 million and $6 million in companies with turnover of about $10 million plus, and take stakes of between 20-100 per cent.

The fund would make medium- to long-term investments and planned to support existing owners. It aims to raise about $25 million by October and make eight to 12 investments within the next five years.