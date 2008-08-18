$500k to invest in rural fund

A new investment fund could pump millions into ambitious rural businesses.
The Central Capital Regional Fund is planning to raise $50 million during the next year to invest in high-growth central North Island companies outside Auckland and Wellington.
It is targeted at high net-worth individuals and institutions, with a minimum investment of $500,000.
The fund - the idea of Hamilton businessmen Gary Mollard and John Birch - was set up to fill a gap in the market for investment in companies servicing the primary sector and other heartland industries.
"The primary sector is going through a growth phase," Birch said.