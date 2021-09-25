Voyager 2021 media awards
Paul Catmur: Whoops, I've been promoted from outstanding employee to mediocre boss

5 minutes to read
Captain Mainwearing can attest that being in charge is often complicated. Photo / BBC

Paul Catmur
By:

Columnist and host of Truth & Soul Podcast

Occasionally, an administrative error or maybe an unanticipated gardening accident to the incumbent, will cause the mediocre to be promoted to the position of boss. Should this happen to you, keep a calm head, try

