Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Paul Catmur: The worst career advice you can get

5 minutes to read
When choosing a career, assume that you are not Jay-Z. Photo / Getty Images

When choosing a career, assume that you are not Jay-Z. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

OPINION:

Whether we're the superstar outlier or in the mediocre majority, at some time in our life we are all probably going to have to get a job. But doing what? Not only does this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.