Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Paul Catmur: Lessons in advertising from The Godfather

4 minutes to read
The story behind The Godfather shows the brutal reality of creativity. Photo / Getty Images

The story behind The Godfather shows the brutal reality of creativity. Photo / Getty Images

Paul Catmur
By
Paul Catmur

Columnist and host of Truth & Soul Podcast

OPINION:

If you've ever been interested in the creative process behind filming a television commercial, have a look at The Offer, which is now showing on TVNZ on Demand. Particularly if you think that advertising

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.