Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Paul Catmur: How to deal with procrastination - read this immediately

5 minutes to read
Procrastination can lead to setting yourself a ceiling that doesn't have to exist. Photo / Getty Images

Procrastination can lead to setting yourself a ceiling that doesn't have to exist. Photo / Getty Images

Paul Catmur
By
Paul Catmur

Columnist and host of Truth & Soul Podcast

OPINION:

'Dear Paul, You seem to know about stuff (or at least are good at pretending that you do) so could you help with my procrastination? If I am given two weeks to do

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.