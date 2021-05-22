Website of the Year

Paul Catmur: Are you a prisoner or a guard at your job?

5 minutes to read
Prisoner with a guard involved in the Stanford Prison Experiment. Photo / Getty Images

Paul Catmur
By:

Columnist and host of Truth & Soul Podcast

The Stanford Prison Experiment is a famous psychological study from 1971. A bunch of university students in California were paid to be shut in a makeshift prison, then randomly assigned as either prisoners or guards.

