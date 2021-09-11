Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Paul Catmur: A business lesson from my Dad (who hated being called 'Dad')

5 minutes to read
Paul Catmur's father (right) pictured walking along a street in Venice in 1962. Photo / Supplied

Paul Catmur's father (right) pictured walking along a street in Venice in 1962. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By: Paul Catmur

OPINION:

It was Father's Day last week, so belated best wishes to dads everywhere. When my dad died, in 1993, he was just 8 years older than I am now, which I find rather sobering.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.