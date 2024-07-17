Advertisement
Home / Business

Passengers pay as Auckland Airport and airlines battle over pricing

Grant Bradley
By
7 mins to read
Scott Tasker, chief customer officer Auckland Airport shares details of redevelopment projects. Video / Michael Craig

Passengers face increased fares regardless of whether the airlines or Auckland Airport comes out on top in the continuing battle over prices.

And for now, at least, Commerce Minister Andrew Bayly is staying on the

