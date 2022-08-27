Voyager 2022 media awards
Parnell's One Saint Stephens apartments: designed with owners' sports cars in mind

Anne Gibson
5 mins to read
Martin Cooper with a model of the new apartments in Parnell. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Rich people, it appears, need more carparks than most of us. And they need to be bigger.

While some developers like Ockham Residential are building apartments without a single carpark, a $60 million Parnell project

