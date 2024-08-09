Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Paramount latest TV group to slash cable network valuation

Financial Times
By Anna Nicolaou and Christopher Grimes
4 mins to read
Paramount’s cable channels include Nickelodeon.

Paramount’s cable channels include Nickelodeon.

Two of America’s biggest television companies have admitted that their cable channels are worth US$15 billion less than they had thought, highlighting the accelerating collapse of what had once been one of the most lucrative

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business