Overseas visitor arrivals down in February but US tourists break record

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

New Zealand across the year attracted more tourists from Australia, China, the UK, the US, Japan and Taiwan. Photo / Brett Phibbs

New Zealand across the year attracted more tourists from Australia, China, the UK, the US, Japan and Taiwan. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Overseas visitor arrivals were down in February compared to the same time last year.

Statistics NZ recorded 354,400 arrivals in the month, a decrease of 8400 from February 2024, which had one extra day with the leap year and a later start to the Chinese New Year.

But there were substantial increases this year in visitors from the US, Australia and the UK.

“There were 63,700 overseas visitor arrivals from the United States in February 2025, which is a record for any month from that country,” Stats NZ said today.

Visitor numbers from several major Asian markets, especially China, were down compared to February 2024.

Chinese tourist numbers were down by 18,400 compared to the same time last year, and Stats NZ attributed that to the timing of the Chinese New Year.

This year, the Chinese New Year began on January 29 but last year it started on February 10.

“Monthly arrivals from China typically peak in January or February each year, depending on the timing of the Chinese New Year,” Stats NZ added.

The total number of overseas visitor arrivals in February this year was 85% of the number recorded in February 2019, before the Covid pandemic.

Of the 354,400 overseas visitor arrivals in February this year, 33% were from Australia and 18% were from the US.

Across the year to the end of February, overall visitor numbers were up to 3.35 million, an increase of 240,000 from the prior year.

New Zealand across the year attracted more tourists from Australia, China, the UK, the US, Japan and Taiwan.

“The 379,000 overseas visitor arrivals from the United States in the February 2025 year was a record for any year from that country,” Stats NZ said.

The US was the second-largest source of overseas visitor arrivals in the year, after Australia.

