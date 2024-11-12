The portaloo bathroom contained built-in plumbing for a toilet, shower, and sink.

The listing, posted to Reddit then deleted, advertised a room to rent in Sunnybank Hills for November 19 onward.

However, not only was the bathroom a portaloo, there was no access to the kitchen.

“Private bathroom or portaloo? Came across this listing with a private bathroom … and photos of a portaloo,” the Reddit poster wrote. “Also, photos of a kitchen that you don’t have access to!”

The since-deleted listing attracted a range of unfavourable comments, with some finding the listing disgusting.

So you can’t use a kitchen, you’ll need to eat out all the time, and the external portaloo is a bit f**king dodgy and is that shared with shower … in Sunnybank Hills. For $200pw – where’s the upside in this s**t show?”

Viewers were outraged at the listing with some calling it a "s**t show".

The portaloo contained built-in plumbing that featured a fully functioning toilet, a shower, sink, and shelves for toiletries.

It means the successful applicant would effectively be using the bathroom in the shower, or their toilet would be getting soaked while they took a shower.

One renter described it as a farce, saying “for same price (all bills inc) same location-ish I get not one but TWO real toilets plus a fully functioning kitchen!”

The listing advertised a furnished room and private bathroom to rent for $200 per week. However, the bathroom was a portaloo.

The owner of the property then reposted the listing with an alternative offer of $240 a week for “full access”, which would presumably give the renter access to a kitchen.

Many questioned the legality of the hybrid portaloo shower.

However, according to the Queensland Residential Tenancies Authority, the minimum housing standards of a rental must include adequate plumbing and drainage, hot and cold water suitable for drinking, and private bathroom areas with flushable toilets connected to a waste disposal system, sewer, or tank, which the listing appears to cover.



















