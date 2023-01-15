Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Orewa to Beach Haven: Residents battle against Auckland housing intensification

Anne Gibson
By
9 mins to read
Plans for the 81 homes in Beach Haven which locals are objecting to. Photo / Supplied

Plans for the 81 homes in Beach Haven which locals are objecting to. Photo / Supplied

Neighbours are rallying against two housing developments on Auckland’s North Shore as high-density plans start to affect the city’s outer suburbs.

Residents in both Orewa - where a planned 201-house development has more than doubled

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business