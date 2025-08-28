Advertisement
The new bogeyman of Chinese foreign interference - John Battersby

By Dr John Battersby
NZ Herald
5 mins to read

China’s rising geopolitical assertiveness presents complex challenges, calling for a carefully calibrated and pragmatic relationship. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Dr John Battersby
John Battersby is a senior fellow in the Centre for Defence and Security Studies at Massey University and the managing editor of the National Security Journal.

THE FACTS

  • The NZSIS annual threat assessment highlights increased foreign interference risks, notably from China.
  • China’s geopolitical assertiveness raises concerns, despite being a key trading partner.
  • Balancing relationships with China and the US is crucial, given potential regional conflicts.

The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service has issued its annual threat assessment. Featuring prominently in the increased risks is foreign interference in New Zealand by the People’s Republic of China, linked to its increased geopolitical assertiveness. China has, of course, strongly refuted the allegations.

Threat assessments are blunt

