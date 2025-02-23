Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Opinion

Trump’s second term: Investors navigate unpredictable market

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

We’ll see unreasonable demands, threats and brinkmanship, then eleventh-hour negotiations before the “world’s greatest deal” is announced, writes Mark Lister.

We’ll see unreasonable demands, threats and brinkmanship, then eleventh-hour negotiations before the “world’s greatest deal” is announced, writes Mark Lister.

Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners
Learn more
  • Investors should prepare for a less predictable market during President Trump’s second term.
  • Tariffs and trade tensions are key issues, but Trump is expected to be measured and adaptable.
  • Bond yields and inflation are crucial factors, with potential impacts on mortgages and tax policies.

We’re a month into President Donald Trump’s second term and there are 47 more to go, which means investors need to make peace with a less predictable market backdrop.

While sitting on the sidelines for the next four years is one strategy, it’s unlikely

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business