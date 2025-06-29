Advertisement
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Opinion

Mark Lister: What’s the market mood at 2025’s midpoint?

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Six months in, 2025 has been a rollercoaster at times for investors. Photo / 123rf

Six months in, 2025 has been a rollercoaster at times for investors. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners
THE FACTS

  • World shares are up 7.3% this year, with significant market divergence.
  • Local shares have disappointed, with the NZX 50 index down about 5%.
  • Volatility presents opportunities, but upcoming tariff deadlines and fiscal issues may impact markets.

With the midpoint of the year upon us, it’s been a mixed bag (and at times, a rollercoaster) for investors.

Somewhat ominously, it feels like 2025 is just getting started.

We’re at a crucial crossroads and there’s no shortage of key events looming in the months ahead.

Financial

