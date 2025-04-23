Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

One NZ’s Satellite TXT used to hail emergency services after crash in mobile blackspot

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The crah occured on a remote stretch of State Highway 5 in the Mamaku Ranges. Photo / Jelena Bell

The crah occured on a remote stretch of State Highway 5 in the Mamaku Ranges. Photo / Jelena Bell

One NZ’s Satellite TXT has done what says on the tin, helping out in an emergency that took place in a mobile blackspot.

“Today around lunchtime, me and my kids were second on the scene of this accident driving home from Rotorua,” Jelena Bell messaged on Tuesday.

Her message was accompanied by a photo of a car flipped on its side off a stretch of State Highway 5 in the Mamaku Ranges.

“A young women distracted by her radio looked up to see she was on the wrong side of the road and swerved to avoid an oncoming car - which resulted in her going off the road,” Bell said.

Photo/screen grab: Jelena Bell
Photo/screen grab: Jelena Bell
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“When we arrived. she was trying to get out of the vehicle and there was no cell coverage to call for help,” Bell said.

“I texted my partner in Auckland and asked him to phone emergency services and sent him my location.

Police and a fire truck arrived in about 20 minutes.

“I also gave my phone to the driver to text her dad and tell him what had happened and that she was ok,” Bell said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Thankfully, the driver wasn’t seriously injured, just really shaken. But I was very grateful to have satellite text to get some help.”

One NZ’s Satellite TXT uses SpaceX’s Starlink network to provide coverage for the 40% of New Zealand’s landmass that isn’t covered by cellular networks, plus up to 12 nautical miles (22.2km) or NZ’s territorial limit. Line-of-sight to the sky is required.

Bell is well-placed to appreciate the advance. She’s worked for Spark, 2degrees, Apple and now One NZ as an enterprise lead.

One millionth text through space

One launched Satellite TXT shortly before Christmas, making it one of the first telco’s in the world to go live with Starlink’s new service.

Recent expansions have seen pre-pay customers and recent Apple iPhones added to the mix (see the full list of compatible handsets and plans here). Voice calling and data is expected to be added later this year as SpaceX launches more mobile-to-cell capable satellites.

Once voice calling is live, One NZ will support satellite calls for customers of any network.

Emergency services also offer 111 by text for those with hearing or speech difficulties who pre-register. One NZ’s Satellite TXT supports that accessibility option (which, as with an emergency text via the regular cellular network, is only available for a customer’s home network).

One NZ opened Satellite TXT to all customers north of Hamilton during Cyclone Tam.

Earlier this week, One NZ customer experience director Joe Goddard said more than one million messages have been sent via satellite so far.

“With morean 500 Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capability now in orbit, we’ve seen a dramatic improvement in the time it takes for a message to send or receive through space,” Goddard said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The vast majority of messages are now sent and received within three minutes, with most in a minute or less.”

The response times are expected to improve as more satellites are launched.

One NZ has an NZ-exclusive deal with Starlink for an undisclosed period of time. The service is free for those on pay-monthly accounts, and free for a trial period (expected to expire at some point before year’s end) for pre-pay customers. Pre-pay customers will pay $5 per month after the free trial ends.

Other options

Owners of recent iPhones (be they on One NZ, Spark or 2degrees) also have the option of using Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite service, which uses the GlobalStar satellite network, which it part-owns (and which is one of Rocket Lab’s largest single customers). Apple’s service had a successful real-life workout when it was used by two hikers stranded in Arthur’s Pass, outside traditional mobile coverage.

Apple has opened its satellite service for general messaging in North America, but as yet has no timetable for expanding it beyond emergency service for other territories.

Meanwhile, 2degrees and Spark have recently inked deals with Starlink rival AST SpaceMobile - a better-funded, more advanced option than their initial punt, Lynk. Service is expected to begin next year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.

Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business