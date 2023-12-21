One NZ's headquarters at Smales Farm on Auckland's North Shore.

Unite Union says it had to abandon a demonstration at One NZ’s headquarters this afternoon over a change to the telco’s work-from-home policy - which now requires contact centre staff to work three days a week in the office, up from the previous two.

Union spokesman Sam Burnside-Woods said One NZ security guards blocked access to the telco’s property, which he said was illegal under under Section 21 of the Employment Relations Act. One NZ has been asked for comment.

But Unite will push ahead with its main protest action, which will see unionised staff work from home five days a week between January 15 and January 26.

One NZ has around 2500 staff all-up. It says 112 are registered members of Unite, including 70 in customer service roles.

If mediation set for January 25 fails, “We will move to stop-work industrial action,” Burnside-Woods said.

“We can confirm we’ve asked all our contact centre employees - union and non-union - to come into the office for at least three days per week and have provided plenty of time for transition where required,” a One NZ spokesman told the Herald ahead of the protest.

“This request is in line with other areas across the business and is to ensure our teams are set up for success to achieve great customer outcomes and to build strong team culture, at the same time as having a flexible work environment.”

Unite is also pushing for a 10 per cent annual pay increase, plus time and a half for any non-overtime or overtime rostered hours outside 9am-5pm on weekdays.

The work-from-home action will take place against the backdrop of a consultation process that will see what One NZ describes as a “limited number” of staff lose their jobs in early 2024.

“One NZ has been disrespectful to workers, dismissive of increasing cost of living and unwilling to acknowledge the role they play in exacerbating environmental impacts of requiring their employees to come to the office,” another Unite rep, Joe Carolan, told the Herald.

“In an archaic, unnecessary and insecure change in policy, One NZ has begun the process of requiring workers to commute to the office to perform a function that could be done anywhere.

“Having made the technical change required to cope with changing conditions forced upon us all by the Covid 19 pandemic, unfortunately it seems that the mentality of the senior leadership has not changed with it.”

The telco had been delaying attempts at good-faith bargaining, Carolan said.

“Workers won’t stand for unfair treatment and the planet deserves to be prioritised ahead of corporate insecurity.”

But a One NZ spokesman said: “We’re surprised at today’s action as we’ve been transparent with Unite about timing for negotiations in the new year.

“We do not expect any impact on customers from the proposed industrial action, which would see contact centre and other staff opt to work from home for an 11-day period.

“For all staff, we go through an annual process of reviewing our remuneration framework and workplace policies to ensure they reflect the current market environment and ensure One NZ remains an attractive place to work.”

One NZ was a remote working pioneer, starting a drill that saw some 1200 staff work from home in early March 2020, before the first lockdown.

In July that year, One NZ chief people officer Jodie King told the Herald the telco had always had flexi-hours but that the pandemic would accelerate the trend.

“In early June, we surveyed all staff to ask for their views on remote working, with the vast majority saying they want to continue some degree of remote working in future. We expect staff will spend around 20-40 per cent of their time working from home,” King said.

