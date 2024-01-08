Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

On edge and hoping for a ‘normal year’: Top five retail priorities for 2024

Alka Prasad
By
6 mins to read
Can Kiwi retailers expect a positive year as costs rise and spending continues to drop? Photo / Andrew Warner

Can Kiwi retailers expect a positive year as costs rise and spending continues to drop? Photo / Andrew Warner

Retailers are preparing after a year that kicked off with severe weather and ended with less-than-satisfactory retail spending, along with ever-increasing costs.

The Herald spoke to some major industry players to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business