Cyclone Gabrielle: Flood-hit Parnell businesses play ‘waiting game’ again

Refined Living on the Strand after severe flooding. Photo / Supplied

Home decor stores on the Strand in Parnell say they are playing “a waiting game” ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Parnell Business Association general manager Cheryl Adamson said home decor retailers were “the worst hit” by severe flooding among businesses in the area in recent weeks.

While stores on the Strand “suffered in varying degrees”, Adamson said, businesses are concerned about the possibility of another flood.

She said outdoor furniture stores have “absolutely been able to salvage all their stock”, but custom-made indoor furniture retailers are still not open.

Boutique furniture retailer Refined Living owner Tracey Johnston said the company lost $500,000 of furniture due to flood damage.

Johnston said, “We’re still waiting on work to be done and because all the gib [plasterboard] has to come off the walls, we don’t know whether we’ll be able to go back in.

“We are just an empty shell.”

Flooding on Parnell's the Strand. Photo / Supplied

Johnston said repairs were meant to begin today, “but of course, that’s all delayed waiting to see how and if we get flooded tonight”.

She said last month’s deluge was their second flood in 10 months due to poor drainage around the building.

Johnston said damage to the property was made worse by trucks and buses travelling down the Strand, which pushed floodwaters into the building.

“There were waves over a metre high that smashed the glass and popped the doors open, with waves throughout the store.”

She said smashed windows and bent doors could have been prevented if trucks and buses had not been passing through the Strand.

“If they weren’t there, the water would have sat, there would have been a lesser amount going through,” Johnston said.

Refined Living has dealt with two floods in the past 10 months now. The first, last March, was a result of poor drainage around the property, she said.

Flood damage at Parnell's Refined Living. Photo / Supplied

She said she has not heard from Auckland Transport (AT) about any bus routed rerouting ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“I don’t know what they’ve got planned, but I doubt they will do anything. I don’t know what will happen.”

Adamson said Waka Kotahi and AT “have really been helpful” in cleaning out drains and catch pits.

“The Ports of Auckland have also listened to our concerns because a lot of additional damage was done by trucks and buses going past the stores in the wake of large vehicles pushed in some windows,” Adamson said.

Ports of Auckland’s Julie Wagener said it has shut down its operations during Gabrielle to prevent any further damage to businesses on the Strand.

“We shut on Sunday at 3pm and will open on Wednesday at 3pm to keep our staff safe and to reduce trucks on the road,” Wagener said.

She said there shouldn’t be any trucks going through the Strand in the coming days.

But Johnston said buses were still travelling through the Strand.

“I’ve not heard of any road closures down there,” she said.

AT has not confirmed with the Herald if any buses have been rerouted away from the Strand.

Johnston said the company is looking at installing sealant floodgates made in Europe to protect the property in the future, and taking things “one day at a time”.

She said, “At the moment, we’re trying to work with our landlord to see if and when we can go back in.”