Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

From dairy worker to retail boss - Carolyn Young on her priorities as head of Retail NZ

Alka Prasad
By
7 mins to read
Carolyn Young grew up working in her parent’s Masterton dairy and is now the boss of industry body Retail New Zealand. Photo / Jason Dorday

Carolyn Young grew up working in her parent’s Masterton dairy and is now the boss of industry body Retail New Zealand. Photo / Jason Dorday

Carolyn Young knows from experience there is more to retail than just standing behind a till.

She grew up working in her parent’s Masterton dairy.

But now the new boss of industry body Retail New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business