Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Omicron, labour crisis raising tensions at work: What not to tell your employee or boss

3 minutes to read
An atmospheric river continues to lash NZ, geopolitical tensions at Pacific Islands Forum and Auckland City Mission takes over 60-room hotel in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An atmospheric river continues to lash NZ, geopolitical tensions at Pacific Islands Forum and Auckland City Mission takes over 60-room hotel in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

John Weekes
By
John Weekes

Reporter, NZ Herald

Omicron is sparking a wave of disputes about workers' rights as people tussle with the relentless outbreak.

An employment advocate said he was busier with court cases than he'd been for a long time, but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.