Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Official Cash Rate: Are central banks good doctors? Comparing RBNZ and US inflation strategies

By Stuart Henderson
5 mins to read
Central banks are preparing to cut rates - is our economy ready for it? Video/ Carson Bluck

THREE KEY FACTS:

Stuart Henderson is an independent consultant with 40 years of experience in global economic and financial markets and was a partner with PwC responsible for treasury advisory.

OPINION

A good is currently undergoing some pretty tough medical treatment in order to combat cancer.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business