Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

OCR preview: The odds of a rate cut from the Reserve Bank

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
Will they or won't they? Market expectations are finely balanced as to whether the Reserve Bank will cut its official cash rate.

Will they or won't they? Market expectations are finely balanced as to whether the Reserve Bank will cut its official cash rate.

Financial market pricing strongly suggests a cut in the official cash rate (OCR) is likely from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday, but economists are not so sure.

While views among bank

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business