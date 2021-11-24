OCR: Reserve Bank hikes rate by 25bp, more to come

Focus Live: Reserve Bank hikes rate by 25bp

The Reserve Bank has today hiked the official cash rate by 0.25 per cent to 0.75 per cent.

Last month the official cash rate was lifted from a record low 0.25 per cent.

That 25-basis-point hike was the first for the RBNZ in seven years.

The Monetary Policy Committee noted that "further removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time given the medium term outlook for inflation and employment".

Some economists saw an outside chance of a double hike (50 bp) but the news today was largely in line with expectations.

The New Zealand dollar dropped in volatile trading in the minutes following the release.

By 2.05pm the currency was at US69.30c, down from US69.50c just before the 2pm announcement.

The two-year swap rate - which has an influence on fixed rate mortgage rates - dropped by five basis points to 2.32 per cent.