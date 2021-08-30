Voyager 2021 media awards
BusinessUpdated

NZX newcomer DGL beats prospectus earnings forecast by 19%

3 minutes to read
DGL has exceeded its prospectus forecasts. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Newly-listed chemicals specialist DGL said it had exceeded its prospectus forecasts in the year to June, partly reflecting the integration of Chem Pack into the business.

DGL, which makes, transports, stores and processes chemicals and

