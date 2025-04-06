Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why family trusts are no longer as attractive as they used to be – Sasha Borissenko

Sasha Borissenko
By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

New Zealand intergenerational wealth gap keeps on growing. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand intergenerational wealth gap keeps on growing. Photo / 123rf

Sasha Borissenko
Opinion by Sasha Borissenko
Freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the law industry
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The wealthiest 20% of households hold 69% of total household net worth, highlighting a growing inter-generational wealth gap.
  • The trustee tax rate increased from 33% to 39% on income retained within most trusts.
  • Trustees must now disclose more financial details, increasing compliance costs and transparency requirements.

As we enter a new financial year, I’ve spent the last week digging through a year’s worth of receipts buried in tissue-ridden handbags.

My disorganised disposition aside, it’s prompted me to question the Inland Revenue Department’s (IRD) archaic requirement to keep receipts for seven years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business