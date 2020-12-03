NZME radio station Flava adds 53,000 listeners in a year that saw ZB and ZM celebrate highest audiences

Radio station Flava has enjoyed a huge surge in listeners. Photo / File

The latest commercial radio survey results show Flava is the rising star in the scene.

The GfK Commercial Radio audience survey, released today, showed the hip-hop station's audience had grown by nearly 53,000 listeners.

The year has already been full of success for NZME stations, with Newstalk ZB and ZM celebrating their highest-ever audiences during 2020.

Already the number one station in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, Newstalk ZB is now also number one in Dunedin.

Breakfast host Mike Hosking credits the news-and-talk network's success to the trust New Zealanders place in content delivered on a platform they're familiar with.

"Earlier this year I talked about why radio is king of the hill," Hosking said.

"The same applies today – it engages, it infuriates, it provides insight and laughter, it challenges, and it inquires – all of which has never been more important than during this most unusual of years."

NZME's leading music network ZM maintained its top rating position with younger audiences.

It is once again the prominent radio network with 25-to 44-year-olds and 25- to 54-year olds right across New Zealand.

Newstalk ZB Presenter Mike Hosking's dominance continues. Photo / File

ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Megan have the largest share of 25- to 54-year-old breakfast listeners.

"On behalf of Vaughan, Megan and our production team I can't thank our listeners enough," ZM Breakfast co-host Carl "Fletch" Fletcher said.

"They are the lifeblood of our show. Without them not only tuning in but calling, texting, emailing and being such a big part of our morning, we wouldn't have a show."

NZME made significant changes across much of its radio platforms earlier this year, refocusing efforts on its strategy to be New Zealand's leading audio company.

Those changes included the launch of the Jono & Ben Breakfast on The Hits, the new breakfast show on Coast with Jase, Toni & Sam, and the introduction of the new "Gold" network in July.

Another initiative was a music format change to the Flava network, introducing an 'Old School' Hip Hop and RnB sound. The change is a big hit with audiences.

ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Megan are extremely popular among 25- to 54-year-olds. Photo / File

Sol3 Mio's Moses Mackay, Pene Pati and Amitai Pati have hosted Flava's breakfast since August and added over 28,000 listeners to their show's audience.

"We've been blown away by the number of people who've been tuning in. We are incredibly proud of the feedback. We have been hearing from so many people, we've been amazed that so many people are up that early in the morning – we can't thank our listeners enough," Sol3 Mio's Pene Pati said.

NZME's leading audio company strategy is based on creating the best local content and relentlessly focusing on audiences.

NZME's Chief Radio and Commercial Officer Wendy Palmer is delighted with how NZME's on-air teams deliver for their listeners.

"In this GfK survey, NZME's 25- to 54-year-old audience share has grown in 9 of the 13 radio markets that are individually released," Palmer said.

"The Hits and Coast – our two networks with brand new breakfast shows this year - have been an integral part of that growth.

"Gold and its 'all the greatest hits' format, brand new six months ago, is already delivering on its potential with listeners growing across the workday."

Palmer also signalled out the massive performance of Flava.

"To say we are delighted with Flava's 53,000 new listeners is an understatement, while Radio Hauraki has now grown its listener base in each of the past six surveys and now has its highest listenership in a decade," she said.

"On behalf of all the radio teams, I'd like to thank our listeners and our advertisers," Palmer said.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said the challenges of 2020 had also presented opportunities for NZME's news and entertainment platforms to create new loyal audiences.

"This year New Zealanders have turned our newspapers, radio networks and digital platforms in record numbers – our opportunity has been to keep those Kiwis coming back for the news and information that they trust and the entertainment that they love," Boggs said.

"The growing popularity of our digital audio platforms on iHeartRadio provides yet another opportunity for NZME to continue to innovate for our audiences and our commercial partners," Boggs said.