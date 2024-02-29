Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ wholesale interest rates head down after RBNZ’s OCR call

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Markets are pricing in interest rate falls for later in the year. Photo / File

Markets are pricing in interest rate falls for later in the year. Photo / File

Market pricing is pointing to further declines in New Zealand interest rates after the Reserve Bank’s latest monetary statement.

Wholesale interest rates, and the New Zealand dollar, fell sharply when the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business