Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

ANZ responds to Reserve Bank’s OCR call: ‘We got this one totally wrong’

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Inflation is still higher than New Zealand's central bank would like, which means the Official Cash Rate is staying at 5.5 per cent. NZ Herald asks the public how the OCR is affecting them. Video / Alyse Wright

ANZ’s big rate hike call didn’t come to pass. The Reserve Bank kept the Official Cash Rate on hold at 5.5 per cent and, if anything, softened its stance - just slightly.

To

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business