NZ stocks recover to make small gain - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index was up 28.18 points or 0.22%.

The New Zealand sharemarket had a small gain as it waited for a pivotal interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank next week.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index recovered from a morning fall and closed at 12,765.24, up 28.18 points or 0.22%. There were 35.03 million share transactions worth $148.06 million.

