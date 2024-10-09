Advertisement
NZ stocks rally, kiwi dollar, interest rates fall on OCR cut

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
The Reserve Bank has today cut the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 4.75%. Video / NZ Herald

The New Zealand sharemarket rallied sharply while wholesale interest rates and the kiwi dollar fell after the Reserve Bank confirmed market expectations and cut its official cash rate (OCR) by half a percentage point to 4.75%.

By mid-afternoon, the sharemarket’s S&P/NZX50 index was up by 204 points or 1.6% to 12,760.56.

