NZ stocks open lower after big drop on Wall Street

NZ share prices opened lower after another bad day on Wall Street. Photo / File

New Zealand share prices opened lower after another big drop on Wall Street.

After half an hour, the S&P/NZX50 index had dropped 153 points or 1.36 per cent to 11,106.8.

US stocks suffered their sharpest fall since the the start of the Covid-19 pandemic as weak results undermined confidence in the main consumer stocks.

The benchmark S&P 500 share index fell 4 per cent, its biggest loss since June 2020, with 98 per cent of stocks in the index declining.

MORE TO COME.