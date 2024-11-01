Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ stocks fall as investors grapple with soft trading updates - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Mainfreight was down $1.42 or 1.98% to $70.23.

Mainfreight was down $1.42 or 1.98% to $70.23.

The New Zealand sharemarket declined more than 1.5% for the week as it continued to grapple with a series of soft trading updates and the uncertainty of the US presidential election.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply at the opening after a sell-off on Wall Street but traded more steadily

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business