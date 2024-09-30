Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ stocks end the day lower - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Hallenstein Glasson increased 20c or 3.23% to $6.40 after reporting an increase in revenue and net profit for the 12 months ending August 1. Photo / NZME

Hallenstein Glasson increased 20c or 3.23% to $6.40 after reporting an increase in revenue and net profit for the 12 months ending August 1. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket was hampered by end-of-quarter portfolio rebalancing in late heavy trading, while Hallenstein Glasson reported a solid annual result.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index reached an intraday high of 12,504.89 but fell in the flurry of the broker matching session, closing at 12,423.82 – down 33.59 points or

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business