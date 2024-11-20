Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ stocks end day lower - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The NZ sharemarket fell today after successive gains to start the week.

The NZ sharemarket fell today after successive gains to start the week.

The New Zealand sharemarket lacked any real direction as it slumped 0.6%, led down by heavyweight Fisher and Paykel Healthcare.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index couldn’t sustain a steady morning’s trading and closed at 12,737.06, down 79.26 points or 0.62%.

There was continued heavy trading in Auckland International Airport, up 2c

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business