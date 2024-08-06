Retirement village operator Arvida accounted for $22.9 million of the day’s trading. Photo / Ben Fraser

New Zealand shares fell for a third day, having been left behind by the recovery across Asia after Monday’s rout in Japan, as economists ratcheted up calls for interest rate relief to ease a slowing economy.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index dipped 18.73 points, or 0.2%, to 12,245.76. Across the main board, 87 stocks fell, 59 rose and 33 were unchanged. Turnover was $136.1 million, in line with the July daily average value of $137m, with Arvida accounting for $22.9m of the day’s trading.

New Zealand’s benchmark index joined the laggards across Asia as other markets recovered from widespread selling on Monday when Japan’s Nikkei 225 had its worst day of trading since the 1987 crash on fears about a US recession and concerns tech investments funded by a cheap yen were being rapidly unwound.

“New Zealand never got hit as hard and it’s been a bit of a laggard,” said Greg Smith, head of retail at Devon Funds Management. “We don’t have the tech exposure that America has, we’ve got quite different drivers and pressures here.”

Many central banks have projected looser monetary policy as runaway inflation comes under control and BNZ and Kiwibank economists today pushed for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to cut the Official Cash Rate at next week’s meeting. Local jobs data on Wednesday will be closely watched to see whether it nudges the central bank to cut earlier.