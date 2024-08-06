New Zealand shares fell for a third day, having been left behind by the recovery across Asia after Monday’s rout in Japan, as economists ratcheted up calls for interest rate relief to ease
New Zealand shares left behind as Asian markets rally from Nikkei rout – Market close
The Reserve Bank of Australia held its cash rate at 4.35%, as expected, and said inflation was stickier than previously thought while also raising its growth forecast.
Manawa Energy led the benchmark lower, falling 3.6% to $4.28 on a light volume of 10,730, while Meridian Energy declined 0.4% to $6.435 on a volume of 1.1 million. Other energy companies gained, with Mercury NZ rising 1.3% to $6.945, Contact Energy advancing 0.4% to $8.52 and Genesis Energy increasing 0.2% to $2.165.
Fletcher Building dropped 2.6% to $3.05. The building materials company acknowledged a class action was filed in the Federal Court of Australia against its Iplex subsidiary over claims its pipes leaked in Western Australian homes and said it’s defending the claim.
Retirement villages and aged care operators, which are often linked to the interest rate-sensitive residential property market, were also broadly weaker. Oceania Healthcare fell 2.6% to 75 cents on heavier trading than usual with 2.8 million shares changing hands, while Summerset Group slipped 1.9% to $11.15. Ryman Healthcare rose 0.5% to $4.50 on a volume of 1.9 million shares.
Arvida, which currently faces a takeover at $1.70 a share, was unchanged at $1.63 and was the most heavily traded stock on the bourse with 14.1 million shares traded.
Minnow aged care operator Radius Residential Care dropped 9.1%, or 2 cents, to 20 cents, telling shareholders at today’s annual meeting that first-quarter occupancy and earnings rose, without providing details.
Vista Group International was among the brighter spots on the bourse, rising 1.7% to $2.40 after reporting a narrower first-half loss and signalling a stronger second half with box office winners such as Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine.
Smith said Vista’s result was a good one despite paring annual revenue guidance, with the cinema software analytics firm executing well on its software-as-a-service model and with new customers on the horizon.
“The box office is in reasonable shape,” he said.
Vital Healthcare Property Trust will report its earnings later this week. Its units were unchanged at $1.91.
Pay-TV operator Sky Network Television rose 2.7% to $2.67, posting the biggest gain on the benchmark index. Publisher NZME climbed 4.1% to $1.02.
Among the more heavily trading stocks, Spark NZ fell 1.8% to $4.34 with 2.6m shares traded, Air New Zealand declined 0.9% to 56 cents on a volume of 1.4 million, The a2 Milk Co dropped 1.7% to $7.36 with 1.3 million shares changing hands, and Precinct Properties NZ slipped 1.2% to $1.20 on a volume of 1.1 million.