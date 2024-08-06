Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

New Zealand shares left behind as Asian markets rally from Nikkei rout – Market close

By Paul McBeth
4 mins to read
Retirement village operator Arvida accounted for $22.9 million of the day’s trading. Photo / Ben Fraser

Retirement village operator Arvida accounted for $22.9 million of the day’s trading. Photo / Ben Fraser

New Zealand shares fell for a third day, having been left behind by the recovery across Asia after Monday’s rout in Japan, as economists ratcheted up calls for interest rate relief to ease

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business