Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ sharemarket slips to small loss - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,093.18, down 21.5 points or 0.16%. Photo / NZME

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,093.18, down 21.5 points or 0.16%. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket lacked any real direction on a quiet day’s trading – unable to cling onto any economic and company developments.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded in a range of 13,123.8 and 13,037.89 before closing at 13,093.18, down 21.5 points or 0.16%.

Volumes were slightly lighter with 38.37

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business