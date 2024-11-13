Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ sharemarket dips in topsy turvy run - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
It was all downhill from the opening for the S&P/NZX 50 Index, which closed down 0.59%. Photo / NZME

It was all downhill from the opening for the S&P/NZX 50 Index, which closed down 0.59%. Photo / NZME

One day up and the next day down. That’s been the story of the New Zealand sharemarket lately as it dipped more than 0.5%, while Mainfreight and Goodman Property Trust posted steady half-year results.

It was all downhill from the opening for the S&P/NZX 50 Index and it closed at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business