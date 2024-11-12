Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Mainfreight cites ‘challenging’ trading conditions as half-year profits dip

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Mainfreight said freight volumes and warehousing utilisation were up.

Mainfreight said freight volumes and warehousing utilisation were up.

Mainfreight has reported an 8% dip in net profit, achieving a $114.5 million result as it contends with challenging trading conditions.

The global supply chain business, which has a market capitalisation of more than $7 billion, released its results for the six months to September 30 on Wednesday.

In its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business